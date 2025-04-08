Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 61,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,516,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1,090.0% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 146.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $150,649.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,379.20. This represents a 14.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZBH. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (down previously from $118.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $118.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.15.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $104.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.69 and a 1-year high of $129.50.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 21.57%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

