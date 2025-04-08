Resverlogix (TSE:RVX) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Resverlogix Corp. (TSE:RVX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 1000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Resverlogix Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -10.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.05.

About Resverlogix

(Get Free Report)

Resverlogix Corp clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company is developing an advanced epigenetic drug called apabetalone for the treatment of patients with cardiovascular disease, diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney disease, peripheral artery disease, orphan diseases, and neurodegenerative diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Resverlogix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resverlogix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.