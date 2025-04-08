Resverlogix (TSE:RVX) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Resverlogix Corp. (TSE:RVX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 1000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -10.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.05.
Resverlogix Corp clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company is developing an advanced epigenetic drug called apabetalone for the treatment of patients with cardiovascular disease, diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney disease, peripheral artery disease, orphan diseases, and neurodegenerative diseases.
