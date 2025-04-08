Reviewing Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) and JSB Financial (OTCMKTS:JFWV)

JSB Financial (OTCMKTS:JFWV – Get Free Report) and Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of JSB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares JSB Financial and Banco BBVA Argentina”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JSB Financial N/A N/A $4.10 million $15.95 6.07 Banco BBVA Argentina $3,560.74 billion 0.00 $596.06 million $1.63 9.10

Dividends

Banco BBVA Argentina has higher revenue and earnings than JSB Financial. JSB Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banco BBVA Argentina, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

JSB Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Banco BBVA Argentina pays an annual dividend of $1.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.6%. JSB Financial pays out 15.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banco BBVA Argentina pays out 87.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Risk and Volatility

JSB Financial has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco BBVA Argentina has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for JSB Financial and Banco BBVA Argentina, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JSB Financial 0 0 0 0 0.00 Banco BBVA Argentina 0 0 1 0 3.00

Banco BBVA Argentina has a consensus target price of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 82.12%. Given Banco BBVA Argentina’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Banco BBVA Argentina is more favorable than JSB Financial.

Profitability

This table compares JSB Financial and Banco BBVA Argentina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JSB Financial N/A N/A N/A Banco BBVA Argentina 6.09% 12.21% 2.75%

Summary

Banco BBVA Argentina beats JSB Financial on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JSB Financial

JSB Financial Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Jefferson Security Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, small and medium-sized businesses, local government entities, and non-profit organizations. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, overdraft protection, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio includes personal and vehicle, mortgage, construction, commercial, and home equity loans. It also offers ATM, online and mobile banking, bill pay, paperless statements, cash management, remote deposit capture, merchant, and credit and debit card services. The company was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Shepherdstown, West Virginia.

About Banco BBVA Argentina

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards financing, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies. It also provides corporate and investment banking products and services, such as global transaction services; global markets solutions comprising risk management and securities brokerage; long-term financing products, including project finance and syndicated loans; and corporate finance services comprising mergers and acquisitions, and capital markets advisory services to corporations and multinational companies. The company was formerly known as BBVA Banco Francés S.A. and changed its name to Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. in July 2019. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. was incorporated in 1886 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

