Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.53.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RVLV. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Revolve Group from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Revolve Group from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp upgraded Revolve Group from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

In other Revolve Group news, CEO Michael Mente sold 45,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $1,402,603.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,226,500. This trade represents a 38.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Michael Karanikolas sold 12,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $325,962.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,190,620. This represents a 9.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 372,373 shares of company stock worth $11,268,499. Insiders own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 238.3% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 56,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 39,538 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Revolve Group during the third quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Revolve Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,982,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RVLV opened at $19.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.10. Revolve Group has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $39.58.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

