Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Trading Up 3.4% – Here’s What Happened

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.96 and last traded at $8.62. 18,760,568 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 102,405,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.33.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Rigetti Computing from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.12.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Rigetti Computing had a negative return on equity of 51.56% and a negative net margin of 509.58%. The company had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO David Rivas sold 351,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $2,729,851.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,094,738 shares in the company, valued at $8,495,166.88. This represents a 24.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rigetti Computing by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,746,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,249,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280,128 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Rigetti Computing by 7,367.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,580,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518,978 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rigetti Computing by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,850,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,767,000 after purchasing an additional 228,391 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Rigetti Computing by 12.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,715,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 309,831 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rigetti Computing by 3,295.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,117,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,314,000 after buying an additional 2,055,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

