RiverGlades Family Offices LLC Purchases 470 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 91,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 3.2% of RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IAU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,136,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,260,000 after purchasing an additional 62,195 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $442,000. Sanchez Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 9.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,217,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $557,498,000 after buying an additional 981,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 188,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,329,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of IAU stock opened at $56.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.15. The firm has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.73 and a beta of 0.17. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $59.15.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

