RiverGlades Family Offices LLC Takes $230,000 Position in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Valaris by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 125,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Valaris by 202.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 7,024 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Valaris in the third quarter worth about $25,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Valaris by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,446,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,365,000 after purchasing an additional 112,216 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Valaris by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the period. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Valaris from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Valaris to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Valaris from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Valaris from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Valaris from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

Valaris Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of VAL stock opened at $31.25 on Tuesday. Valaris Limited has a one year low of $27.73 and a one year high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $584.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.01 million. Valaris had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 17.40%. Analysts predict that Valaris Limited will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Valaris Company Profile

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

