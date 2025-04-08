Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) Shares Purchased by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RMM. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $426,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $402,000.

Get Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of RMM stock opened at $13.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.16. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $16.37.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.0905 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.

(Free Report)

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.