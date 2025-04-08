Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) is Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,286,422 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,822 shares during the period. Riverview Bancorp comprises 4.1% of Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Riverview Bancorp worth $7,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RVSB. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,781 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 5,551 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Riverview Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 94,406 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Riverview Bancorp by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 651,442 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 15,395 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RVSB opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $120.61 million, a PE ratio of 143.79 and a beta of 0.55. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.38.

Riverview Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Riverview Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RVSB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 2.92%. Analysts expect that Riverview Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 200.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Riverview Bancorp

In related news, major shareholder Martin S. Friedman sold 186,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $965,282.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Riverview Bancorp in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

