Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CFO Michael Guthrie Sells 50,000 Shares

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Guthrie sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.79, for a total transaction of $2,939,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 516,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,361,154.86. The trade was a 8.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Guthrie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 4th, Michael Guthrie sold 50,000 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $3,007,000.00.

On Monday, February 24th, Michael Guthrie sold 50,000 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $3,057,000.00.

On Thursday, February 20th, Michael Guthrie sold 21,614 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $1,325,802.76.

On Tuesday, February 11th, Michael Guthrie sold 26,154 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $1,724,594.76.

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $52.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.15 and a beta of 1.49. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $29.55 and a 1-year high of $75.74.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.13. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 665.98%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd increased its position in Roblox by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Roblox by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

RBLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on Roblox from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Roblox from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Roblox from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.23.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

