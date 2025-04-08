Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock Holdings Increased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 100.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 223,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,252 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $12,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 6,077 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 3rd quarter valued at $818,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Roblox by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 48,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Roblox by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 15,846 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Roblox by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,855,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,482,000 after buying an additional 240,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RBLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Roblox from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Roblox from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Roblox from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.23.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

In other news, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $16,260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,254,137 shares in the company, valued at $406,769,070.48. The trade was a 3.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $60,157.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,513,028.86. This represents a 0.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,003,666 shares of company stock worth $64,800,781. 22.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roblox Price Performance

NYSE RBLX opened at $52.41 on Tuesday. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.55 and a fifty-two week high of $75.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.05. The firm has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.15 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.13. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 665.98% and a negative net margin of 25.97%. On average, analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Roblox

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.