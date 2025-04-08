Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.75.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut Rogers Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.
NYSE:RCI opened at $24.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.21. Rogers Communications has a one year low of $24.48 and a one year high of $41.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.61.
Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 25.19%. Equities analysts expect that Rogers Communications will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.48%.
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.
