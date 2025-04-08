Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.75.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut Rogers Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 33,450,577 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,028,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,240 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,736,202 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $237,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,200 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,727,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $206,565,000 after buying an additional 3,717,487 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,239,553 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $250,886,000 after buying an additional 977,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 5,210,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $160,094,000 after buying an additional 992,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RCI opened at $24.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.21. Rogers Communications has a one year low of $24.48 and a one year high of $41.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 25.19%. Equities analysts expect that Rogers Communications will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

