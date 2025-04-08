Rollins Financial Advisors LLC Has $598,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Rollins Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of VIG stock opened at $175.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $169.32 and a 1-year high of $205.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.73.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.9377 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous dividend of $0.90.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.