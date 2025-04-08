Rollins Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Rollins Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,663,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,015 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in McKesson by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,620,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,704,000 after buying an additional 114,396 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,200,361,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of McKesson by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,096,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,501,000 after buying an additional 216,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 975,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,606,000 after acquiring an additional 162,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $661.26 on Tuesday. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $464.42 and a 12 month high of $728.32. The company has a market capitalization of $82.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $634.52 and its 200 day moving average is $587.00.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 181.26% and a net margin of 0.82%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on MCK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $642.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on McKesson from $713.00 to $677.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on McKesson from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of McKesson from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $661.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on McKesson

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.99, for a total value of $5,358,588.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,664 shares in the company, valued at $36,276,465.36. This represents a 12.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 188 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.59, for a total transaction of $114,602.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,679.09. This represents a 15.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,110 shares of company stock worth $10,855,706. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.