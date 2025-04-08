Rollins Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Rollins Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XLG. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $53,703,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $994,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,517,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 8,065 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Performance

XLG stock opened at $41.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.53 and its 200 day moving average is $49.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.01. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $39.50 and a 1-year high of $51.80.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.0915 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

