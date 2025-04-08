Rollins Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 40,038 Shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA)

Rollins Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA – Free Report) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 178,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,038 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF makes up 1.0% of Rollins Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF were worth $6,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSPA. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,125,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,875,000 after acquiring an additional 308,567 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,368,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,594,000 after purchasing an additional 63,681 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC now owns 495,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,307,000 after purchasing an additional 231,780 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,985,000. Finally, Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,450,000 after buying an additional 98,875 shares during the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TSPA opened at $31.72 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF has a 52-week low of $30.28 and a 52-week high of $38.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.57 and a 200-day moving average of $36.93.

T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price US Equity Research ETF (TSPA) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 24.68m in AUM and 291 holdings. TSPA is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that seeks long-term capital growth by investing in US-listed companies selected and weighted similar to the S&P 500 Index The fund utilizes the T TSPA was launched on Jun 8, 2021 and is managed by T.

