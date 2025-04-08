Rollins Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Rollins Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,084 shares during the quarter. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $502,621,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,500,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,541,000 after acquiring an additional 858,400 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,714,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,659,000 after purchasing an additional 77,724 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 869,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,656,000 after purchasing an additional 134,193 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 820,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MOAT stock opened at $78.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.04. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52-week low of $75.57 and a 52-week high of $99.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.64 and its 200 day moving average is $93.98.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

