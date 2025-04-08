Rollins Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,919 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Rollins Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,919 shares during the period. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 29,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 7,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 41,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after buying an additional 7,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 432,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,547,000 after buying an additional 81,191 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF stock opened at $83.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.53 and a 200 day moving average of $100.29. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $80.60 and a 1 year high of $109.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1895 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

