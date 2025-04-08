Rollins Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC)

Rollins Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the period. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF were worth $2,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF in the third quarter worth $849,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,868,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 18,380.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 138,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,210,000 after purchasing an additional 137,857 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BINC opened at $51.21 on Tuesday. iShares Flexible Income Active ETF has a 1-year low of $51.13 and a 1-year high of $53.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.54.

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

