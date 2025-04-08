Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 475.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Rush Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 86.0% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael Mcroberts sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $234,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,918.92. This represents a 20.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jody Pollard sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $634,837.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,117 shares in the company, valued at $175,892.31. This trade represents a 78.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of RUSHA opened at $50.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.96. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.99 and a 52 week high of $65.43.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 3.90%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Rush Enterprises Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is 19.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

