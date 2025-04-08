Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,972 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $31,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,973,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $513,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,695 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,147,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,730,000 after buying an additional 1,027,567 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,321,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,163,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,401,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,698,000 after acquiring an additional 224,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OMC opened at $71.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.84 and a 52 week high of $107.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.39.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.39% and a net margin of 9.44%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

OMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus lowered Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.43.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

