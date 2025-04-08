Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 227,888 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,656 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $38,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Owens Corning from $212.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Owens Corning from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Monday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.42.

Owens Corning Stock Down 3.4 %

OC stock opened at $129.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.12. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $126.15 and a fifty-two week high of $214.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 25.82%. Owens Corning’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.70%.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In other news, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total value of $321,947.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,490.95. This represents a 13.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

