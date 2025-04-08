Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,850 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $33,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,289,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,954,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $5,265,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $340.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $307.33 and its 200 day moving average is $308.02. The stock has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $262.32 and a 52-week high of $383.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by ($0.69). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 2.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MOH shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Molina Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $372.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.75.

In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.33, for a total transaction of $301,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,235,608.75. This trade represents a 5.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

