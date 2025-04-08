Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,232,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,809 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vale were worth $37,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in Vale in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,126,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Vale by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 349,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 98,899 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 206.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vale by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Vale by 164.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 148,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 92,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Vale from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vale in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $11.30 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Vale from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

Vale Price Performance

VALE opened at $8.80 on Tuesday. Vale S.A. has a twelve month low of $8.38 and a twelve month high of $13.14. The firm has a market cap of $39.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.85.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.36). Vale had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.03 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.3758 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 7.5%. Vale’s payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

