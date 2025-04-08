Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $37.84 Million Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 233,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,159 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $37,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Clorox by 163.8% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 300.0% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Clorox from $171.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Clorox from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.00.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $138.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $127.60 and a twelve month high of $171.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.20.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. Clorox had a return on equity of 316.87% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

