Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 956,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,256 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Qifu Technology were worth $36,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Qifu Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $92,150,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Qifu Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $46,579,000. Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Qifu Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,185,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new position in Qifu Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $17,177,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Qifu Technology by 184.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 610,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,426,000 after buying an additional 395,449 shares during the period. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qifu Technology Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of QFIN stock opened at $36.08 on Tuesday. Qifu Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.76 and a 12 month high of $48.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.58.

Qifu Technology Increases Dividend

Qifu Technology ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 16th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $613.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.67 million. Qifu Technology had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 24.39%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Qifu Technology, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Qifu Technology’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.60. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. Qifu Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bank of America upped their target price on Qifu Technology from $50.66 to $52.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th.

Qifu Technology Company Profile

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

