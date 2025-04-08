Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 356,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,913 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $41,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CPT. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First American Bank now owns 10,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 1,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPT opened at $107.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.23 and its 200 day moving average is $118.88. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $94.75 and a fifty-two week high of $127.69.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 10.58%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 280.00%.

In other news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 264 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $29,055.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,646.38. The trade was a 2.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $114,792.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,092 shares in the company, valued at $32,918,065.52. This represents a 0.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,304 shares of company stock valued at $365,274. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CPT shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.76.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

