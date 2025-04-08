Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 280.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 520,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 383,400 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $30,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 331,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,613,000 after buying an additional 5,466 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,352,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 34,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Terreno Realty by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,434,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,031,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 138,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Terreno Realty from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Terreno Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $78.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.55.

NYSE TRNO opened at $53.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.20. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $71.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.00.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.24. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 48.18% and a return on equity of 5.20%. Equities research analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.08%.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

