Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Holdings in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 350,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,718 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $30,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $98,767,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,193,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 196.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 447,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,946,000 after purchasing an additional 296,367 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 6,642.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 226,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,716,000 after purchasing an additional 223,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Four Tree Island Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter worth $19,298,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jackson Financial

In other Jackson Financial news, CEO Scott Romine sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.43, for a total value of $591,010.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,199,852.68. This represents a 7.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jackson Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:JXN opened at $71.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.49. Jackson Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.81 and a fifty-two week high of $115.22.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.72 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. This is an increase from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.40.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

