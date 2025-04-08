Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €17.89 ($19.45) and traded as high as €22.72 ($24.70). Salzgitter shares last traded at €21.98 ($23.89), with a volume of 270,856 shares traded.

Salzgitter Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of €21.54 and a 200 day moving average of €17.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.01.

About Salzgitter

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: Steel Production, Steel Processing, Trading, and Technology. The Steel Production segment manufactures steel and special steels, such as hot-rolled wide strip, steel sheet, sections, tailored blanks, as well as scrap trading.

