Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.80.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SANA shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Citizens Jmp upgraded Sana Biotechnology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. TD Cowen raised Sana Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Shares of SANA stock opened at $1.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $344.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.78. Sana Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.90.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. Analysts forecast that Sana Biotechnology will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Fmr Llc sold 290,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total transaction of $1,888,018.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,541,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,474,406.39. The trade was a 6.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 229.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,548 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. It develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, B-cell-mediated autoimmune, and others.

