Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period.

Shares of IUSV stock opened at $82.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.14 and a fifty-two week high of $100.29.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.3667 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

