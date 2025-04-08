Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,695,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,945,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022,038 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,676,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,063,000 after buying an additional 1,116,602 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,041,552,000. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6,485.4% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 16,565,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,418,000 after acquiring an additional 16,313,682 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 15,533,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,219 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $48.85 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.63 and a one year high of $51.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.31.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.1317 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

