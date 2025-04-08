Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Has $662,000 Stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LRI Investments LLC increased its position in shares of NU by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 24,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NU by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in NU by 3.1% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of NU by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of NU by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 52,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Get NU alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on NU from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on NU from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on NU from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.47.

NU Price Performance

Shares of NU stock opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $16.15. The firm has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.55.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. NU had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Research analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

NU Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.