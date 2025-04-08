Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,199,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,688 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 5.8% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $137,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 68,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,885,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 32.8% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 25,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 298.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 92,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,734,000 after buying an additional 68,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 30,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $52.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.96 and its 200-day moving average is $62.88. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $68.33. The firm has a market cap of $80.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

