Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,004 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises approximately 0.6% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $13,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank boosted its stake in Salesforce by 1.1% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 7,303 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 154,793 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,368,000 after purchasing an additional 9,229 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its position in Salesforce by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 38,085 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its stake in Salesforce by 319.6% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 94,585 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,889,000 after purchasing an additional 72,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWA LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 1.7% during the third quarter. EWA LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CEO Brian Millham sold 3,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total value of $1,120,391.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,312.44. This represents a 41.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 436 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $144,874.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,899.96. This trade represents a 5.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,660 shares of company stock valued at $14,095,336 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp upgraded Salesforce from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $415.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. TD Cowen raised Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Salesforce

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE CRM opened at $244.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.63 billion, a PE ratio of 40.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.00 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.65.

Salesforce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.10%.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.