Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Sells 2,252 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 396,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,252 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $21,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGLT. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $57.06 on Tuesday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $53.80 and a 1 year high of $63.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.37.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.2096 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

