Sandhill Capital Partners LLC Sells 20,065 Shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 286,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,065 shares during the period. SPX Technologies comprises approximately 3.3% of Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $41,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in SPX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 377.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 2,055.6% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in SPX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPX Technologies alerts:

SPX Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SPXC opened at $121.52 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.00. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $183.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sidoti raised SPX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on SPX Technologies from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of SPX Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SPX Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.