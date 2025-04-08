Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.40 and last traded at $17.71, with a volume of 268594 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.17.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Sandvik AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Sandvik AB (publ) Trading Down 2.5 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.28. The stock has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 16.07%. Research analysts expect that Sandvik AB will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sandvik AB (publ)

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sandvik AB (publ) stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Free Report) by 3,893.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,306 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) were worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile

Sandvik AB (publ), an engineering company, provides products and solutions for mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers mining and rock excavation equipment, including drill rigs and bolters, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools and rock drills, and mining automation; rock processing equipment, such as crushers, screens, hydraulic breakers, demolition tools, and breaker booms.

