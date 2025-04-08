Savills plc (LON:SVS) Plans Dividend of GBX 23.10

Savills plc (LON:SVS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 13th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 23.10 ($0.29) per share on Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This is a 225.4% increase from Savills’s previous dividend of $7.10. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Savills Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Savills stock opened at GBX 900 ($11.46) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.62, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,013.91 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,056.69. The company has a market capitalization of £1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24. Savills has a fifty-two week low of GBX 858.89 ($10.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,298 ($16.52).

Savills (LON:SVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The company reported GBX 66.20 ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Savills had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 1.93%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Savills will post 76.1455526 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Savills

About Savills

In other news, insider John Waters acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 975 ($12.41) per share, for a total transaction of £9,750 ($12,410.90). Insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Founded in the UK in 1855, Savills is one of the world’s leading property agents. Our experience and expertise spans the globe, with 600 offices across the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Africa and the Middle East.

Our scale gives us wide-ranging specialist and local knowledge, and we take pride in providing best-in-class advice as we help individuals, businesses and institutions make better property decisions.

