Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.56 and last traded at $17.79, with a volume of 9073962 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.25.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.57. The firm has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Trading of Schwab International Equity ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $461,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 250.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 19,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 13,618 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 93.9% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,125,000 after buying an additional 131,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 44.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

