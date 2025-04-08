Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 266.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,919,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,123,333 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $81,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 324,108.5% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,563,819,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,583,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,337,456 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 288.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,485,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,066,000 after buying an additional 31,546,654 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 301.4% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 39,195,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,391,000 after buying an additional 29,430,979 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 299.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,159,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,494,000 after buying an additional 28,602,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 253.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 39,788,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,907,000 after acquiring an additional 28,538,409 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $22.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $21.37 and a 52 week high of $29.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.22.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.0272 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

