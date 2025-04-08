Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Director Purchases $25,283.90 in Stock

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) Director Carolyn B. Handlon purchased 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $109.93 per share, with a total value of $25,283.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,032 shares in the company, valued at $443,237.76. This trade represents a 6.05 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

SAIC stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.01. 798,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,040. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.58. Science Applications International Co. has a 52 week low of $94.68 and a 52 week high of $156.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Science Applications International by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the third quarter valued at $71,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Science Applications International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Science Applications International

About Science Applications International

(Get Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.