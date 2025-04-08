Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Stock Price Down 3.2% – Here’s Why

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) was down 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $35.00 and last traded at $34.22. Approximately 36,646 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 875,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Scorpio Tankers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.75.

Scorpio Tankers Trading Down 4.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.58 and a beta of -0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.77 and its 200-day moving average is $51.47.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The shipping company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.08). Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 53.76% and a return on equity of 18.01%. Research analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scorpio Tankers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Institutional Trading of Scorpio Tankers

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STNG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,512,074 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $174,512,000 after acquiring an additional 10,854 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Scorpio Tankers by 266.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,613,611 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $129,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,981 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,511,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $124,786,000 after acquiring an additional 458,120 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 380.0% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 2,195,563 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $109,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,558,402 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $77,437,000 after acquiring an additional 153,267 shares in the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

See Also

