Sellaronda Global Management LP Acquires New Holdings in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Sellaronda Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,790,000. TKO Group makes up 12.9% of Sellaronda Global Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 559.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in TKO Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TKO Group by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in TKO Group during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of TKO Group by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TKO Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on TKO Group from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TKO Group from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of TKO Group from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded TKO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TKO Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell bought 125,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.06 per share, with a total value of $17,966,762.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 807,376 shares in the company, valued at $115,503,210.56. This represents a 18.42 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew M. Schleimer sold 3,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $469,507.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,159.40. The trade was a 25.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,921,383 shares of company stock worth $304,417,051 and sold 5,833 shares worth $838,785. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TKO Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TKO opened at $140.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.93. The stock has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -335.50 and a beta of 0.90. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.50 and a fifty-two week high of $179.09.

TKO Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. TKO Group’s payout ratio is 7,600.00%.

About TKO Group

(Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.