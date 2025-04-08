Sellaronda Global Management LP Makes New Investment in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Sellaronda Global Management LP bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,233,000. Liberty Broadband comprises 5.3% of Sellaronda Global Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LBRDK. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the third quarter worth $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 138.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

Shares of LBRDK stock opened at $76.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.03. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $46.46 and a 12-month high of $101.50.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.67 by ($1.63). The business had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.50 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 78.07%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

About Liberty Broadband

(Free Report)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

