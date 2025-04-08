Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) Increases Dividend to GBX 2.82 Per Share

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 27th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.82 ($0.04) per share on Friday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This is a 110.4% increase from Serco Group’s previous dividend of $1.34. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Serco Group Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of LON:SRP opened at GBX 156.20 ($1.99) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 159.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 161.20. Serco Group has a 1 year low of GBX 136.20 ($1.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 196.40 ($2.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.40, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Serco Group (LON:SRP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 16.67 ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. Serco Group had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 2.87%. On average, equities analysts predict that Serco Group will post 17.552759 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Serco Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, insider Nigel Crossley sold 45,409 shares of Serco Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 157 ($2.00), for a total value of £71,292.13 ($90,748.64). 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Serco Group Company Profile

Further Reading

