Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) Increases Dividend to GBX 2.82 Per Share

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 27th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.82 ($0.04) per share on Friday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This is a 110.4% increase from Serco Group’s previous dividend of $1.34. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Serco Group Stock Up 2.8 %
Shares of LON:SRP opened at GBX 156.20 ($1.99) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 159.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 161.20. Serco Group has a 1 year low of GBX 136.20 ($1.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 196.40 ($2.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.40, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
Serco Group (LON:SRP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 16.67 ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. Serco Group had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 2.87%. On average, equities analysts predict that Serco Group will post 17.552759 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Friday, February 7th.
