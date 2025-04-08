ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by Abacus FCF Advisors LLC

Abacus FCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 46.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the period. ServiceNow comprises about 1.5% of Abacus FCF Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $11,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 725.0% in the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 33 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $1,100.00 to $950.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,432.00 to $1,426.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,048.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,086.00.

Shares of NOW opened at $734.62 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $637.99 and a one year high of $1,198.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $151.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $909.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $979.97.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.67. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 1,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,019.10, for a total value of $1,287,123.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,564.50. This represents a 32.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,058.54, for a total transaction of $481,635.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at $3,204,200.58. The trade was a 13.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,351 shares of company stock valued at $20,050,076 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

