SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN) Stake Reduced by Trek Financial LLC

Trek Financial LLC cut its stake in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) by 89.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,766 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in SharkNinja were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in SharkNinja in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the third quarter worth approximately $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SN opened at $70.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.95 and its 200-day moving average is $101.26. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $123.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.65.

SharkNinja ( NYSE:SN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 7.94%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on SharkNinja from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

