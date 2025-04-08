Shelton Capital Management Buys 11,101 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 141,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,101 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $12,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NRG. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 27,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC now owns 17,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 298.7% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 2,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,414,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,614,000 after purchasing an additional 56,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,749,000 after purchasing an additional 42,570 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of NRG Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NRG Energy from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

NRG Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $87.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.11 and a fifty-two week high of $117.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.32.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Bruce Chung sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total transaction of $1,952,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,780,794.02. The trade was a 22.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Featured Stories

